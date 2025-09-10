Planet Group Forms AI Partnership to Drive Global Growth

Planet Group International (PGI), the Romanian-headquartered company specializing in content and process management, empowers its Artificial Intelligence team through the collaboration with Michele Vaccaro, a renowned global leader in Artificial Intelligence and digital transformation. The partnership is designed to accelerate PGI’s AI strategy and strengthen its capabilities, with the objective of generating 20% business growth in 2026.

Michele brings 25 years of deep expertise in Information Governance, with the last decade dedicated to Artificial Intelligence at global leaders such as EMC and OpenText. He has guided enterprises across industries through successful digital and AI transformation journeys.

With over 25 years of expertise delivering IT solutions across 20 countries in the EMEA region, PGI is uniquely positioned to integrate AI into its offering, particularly in highly regulated and complex sectors such as banking, energy, and engineering.

AI-driven solutions are expected to become a decisive differentiator in the coming years. Yet, success depends not only on revolutionary technology, but on data readiness. “If your data isn’t ready for AI, your business isn’t ready for AI” said Michele Vaccaro.

Planet Group International prepared itself to become today the perfect companion for any business that wants to start its AI journey, thanks to its extensive know-how in information governance and the company’s strong competencies in managing unstructured content and preparing data for AI. Combined with its AI expertise, skills, and the ability to adapt international best practices to the local geographical context, PGI can guide organizations throughout the entire journey.

“While AI tools are transformative, they do not generate value on their own. They require continuous training, alignment with business processes, and integration into industry-specific contexts. PGI’s long-standing expertise in content and process management ensures it can provide this foundation, helping customers deploy AI smoothly and effectively while safeguarding compliance and governance. Through this collaboration with Michele Vaccaro, PGI takes a bold step forward in its AI journey,” said Ghenadie Starsii – Innovation Manager at Planet Group International.

With this new partnership, PGI creates the formula to deliver real business value, the company aiming to be a trusted partner for organizations adopting AI responsibly and strategically. With focus on innovation, data readiness, and sustainable AI, PGI is positioned to help enterprises unlock growth, boost competitiveness, and lead into the AI-powered future.