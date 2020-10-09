Plant an App, the international low-code platform based in Romania, listed by Republic.co

Plant an App, an international low-code startup based both in US and Romania, announces the listing on Republic.co, the famous platform of equity crowdfunding, dedicated to startups with great potential. The company aims to attract investments of up to $ 1.07 million. Plant an App is a 500 Startups alumni, part of Batch 26, freshly graduated in 2020.

Plant an App goals include attracting investments of at least $ 25,000, with a target of $ 500,000 in a maximum of three months and 50% of that amount in the first month after launching the campaign. The listing process on the Republic.co platform is supported by the excellent results recorded so far by the start-up in terms of revenue, growth potential, but also the client portfolio.

The campaign has been active on the Republic.co platform since October 7 and lasts until 21st March 2021. Full details are available on the Plant an App campaign page, here.

“I am extremely happy to make this announcement, because the listing on Republic.co is a new reason for being proud of Plant an App and, certainly, a challenge. After the success of “500 Startups” and an accelerated growth of 350% in 2020, this performance is a confirmation of our potential, because less than 1% of startups that apply on Republic.co are accepted. Our technology is appreciated and this is the good result of our work. This campaign is also special for our status: we are a Romanian company listed on an equity crowdfunding platform in the United States of America, with a great reach to international investors”, Bogdan Litescu, founder and CEO of Plant an App, explained.

Plant an App positions itself in the Republic.co campaign as one of the only low-code platforms in the world which enables the entire team to get involved in the apps development process. Thus, both technical specialists such as programmers, system architects, and team members with a non-technical profile can work together, in an agile way, with shortened feedback loops and implementation times.

Plant an App believes in the community of software developers and technical people, a large community, with open people and eager to invest in technology startups even in Romania.

“We are prepared from the technological point of view, but also from the perspective of the technical team for a scaling of at least 10 times. But in order to achieve this growth, we need to strongly develop the network of partners who can implement the solutions provided by Plant an App. One of the important factors for this development is the increase in the volume and number of new customers. All these steps need a mature Business Development team, specialized in Enterprise Software, which will make the main destination of the funds raised from investors. Now our main target market is the United States. We are confident that we will be able to attract the necessary investments to develop these projects, because low-code technology can be a real success in society and can come with considerable savings of time, human resources and money, but also with high efficiency”, Bogdan Litescu, founder and CEO of Plant an App, said.

Anyone can invest in Romanian technology now, via Republic.co

Unlike the classic crowdfunding system, where customers invest various amounts of money depending on the offered packages (Perks), in the case of Republic.co and equity crowdfunding, the motivation of the investor is to own shares in the company, with the prospect of their value increasing in the future. Plant an App has also established three investment Perk Categories for those who will buy shares, depending on the value invested.

The first Category – Product and Services – refers to offer the investors some discounts on Plant an App licenses. Investors who allocate $ 100,000 will receive a Minimum Viable Product, and for one month, the Plant an App implementation team will develop a product based on the investor’s requirements.

The second Category – Gratitude and Involvement – refers to mentions on the site, in videos, posted on social media by Plant an App, but also the opportunity to participate in webinars for investors held by start-ups. There will also be the opportunity to propose new ideas for the future of the Plant an App platform.

The last Category – Responsibility – will be accessible to many investors. Part of Plant an App’s mission is to educate and train young people so that low-code technology can be widely adopted. That’s why the company is committed to running a low-code training program for an investment of $ 500 to $ 1,000 that the investor can use on their own behalf or sponsor for someone else. If the investor does not nominate a specific person, then these programs will be aimed at young people in Romania and beyond, entry-level people and juniors in technology, who have not yet had the opportunity to go into IT or even start an IT career. Plant an App thus aims to support the development potential in the IT field in Romania, but also in the region, and undertakes the mission to educate and train exceptional low-code engineers.

Plant an App currently owns a network of over 4,000 partners who can become investors. The minimum investment is $ 150, and the company expects the average investment to be between $ 200 and $ 500.