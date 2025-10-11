Platform of a Major Communist-Era Factory Sold

Cluj entrepreneur Florin Mariș, owner of the real estate developer Hexagon, has acquired the platform of the former Combinatul de Utilaj Greu (CUG) in Cluj-Napoca in a €20 million transaction.

This is one of the largest industrial platforms in Romania, covering 32 hectares, previously owned by the German group Max Aicher.

Ziarul Financiar reports that the value of the transaction exceeds 20 million euros.

“Cluj needs responsible investments that generate long-term value and consolidate the city’s status as a reference point in Romania,” said Florin Mariş, who relies on sustainability as a central element of all projects – from efficient energy solutions to the creation of green communities.

The completion of the approval procedures and the start of the development project on the CUG platform are estimated for the first part of 2026.

The Combinatul de Utilaj Greu (CUG) Cluj-Napoca was founded in 1970, establishing a modern production facility for energy equipment, including steam boilers, hot water boilers, specialized-purpose boilers, burners, and equipment for thermal power plants.

In 1976, CUG expanded to include facilities for manufacturing metallurgical equipment for hot sectors and a cast iron foundry. At the same time, the remaining utilities required for such an industrial platform were developed, including a compressed air station, oxygen factory, tool-making workshop, internal railway lines, and a pattern shop. By 1985, the plant employed 8,000 people.

Following the 1991 privatization, CUG was divided into eight companies: Fortpres, Termorom, UNIMET, TCM, PSA, Tehnomag, ERS, and Fortur. Some of these—Fortur, ERS, and PSA—merged in April 1999 to reconstitute CUG.