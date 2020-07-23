PM Orban announces EUR 8-9 bln investments at Cernavoda

PM Ludovic Orban said the government plans investments worth EUR 8-9 billion at Cernavoda nuclear power plant, both for the refurbishment of the Reactor 1 and also for building Reactors 3 and 4.



“We have big plans for the nuclear power plan, our target is to make investments of EUR 8-9 billion, to revamp Reactor 1 and to build Reactors 3 and 4. We want to make these investments with serious partners from the Euro-Atlantic region, who have the necessary expertise and technology to be able to endorse these investments that are fundamental for Romania’s economic growth”, the premier said today during a visit to Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant.



Asked when the works on reactors 3 and 4 are expected to be concluded, PM Orban said that 2030 remains the deadline goal.

Few years ago the project of reactors 3 and 4 was estimated to around EUR 6 billion, while the refurbishment of reactor 1 to EUR 1.5 billion.

The incumbent Government has recently set up a strategic coordination committee to implement the Reactors 3 and 4 Project.

A month ago, Nuclearelectrica shareholders gave up the partnership with the Chinese investors, China General Nuclear Power Corporation for the project of Cernavoda Reactors 3 and 4.