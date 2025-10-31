Polish company R.Power, very active in the renewables segment in Romania, has officially launched the construction of the Lazuri solar park, located in Lazuri commune, Satu Mare county, in northwestern Romania. The project has an installed capacity of 55 MWp, and the EPC contractor is NOMAD Electric.
The Lazuri solar park has obtained a 15-year contract for difference (CfD) granted by the Romanian authorities and represents an important milestone in R.Power’s strategy to expand its multi-technology renewable energy platform in Central and Eastern Europe, according to a press release from R.Power.
ChatGPT said:
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002