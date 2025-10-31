Once completed, the plant will be connected to the national grid through a new 110 kV substation, integrated into the Vetiș–Abator transmission line.

The Lazuri solar park has secured a 15-year Contract for Difference (CfD) granted by Romanian authorities, marking an important step in R.Power’s strategy to expand its multi-technology renewable energy platform in Central and Eastern Europe, according to a press release from R.Power.

Once operational, the park will generate approximately 70 GWh of green electricity annually – enough to power over 48,000 households – while reducing CO₂ emissions by nearly 17,000 tons per year.

“The start of construction of the Lazuri photovoltaic farm underscores our commitment to expanding operations in Romania, one of our key markets. Alongside Lazuri, we are also developing other photovoltaic and energy storage (BESS) projects here, strengthening R.Power’s position as one of the leading energy producers in Europe,” said Przemek Pięta, CEO and co-founder of R.Power, quoted by economica.net.

EBRD also considering loan to R.Power for energy storage capacity in Olt

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is also considering a €50 million loan to support a battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Romania, jointly owned by Polish renewable energy company R.Power SA and French group Eiffel Investment Group, according to a statement from the bank. The project to be financed is a large-capacity energy storage facility at the design stage of 127 MW / 254 MWh standalone, in Scornicești, Olt County.