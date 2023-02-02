Politehnica Business Tower, a new office building launched

Politehnica Business Tower is the new office building that PEDRO Construct is launching on the market.

The investment of 18 million euros brings to the Capital a building which comprises of 9 floors, benefits from commercial spaces on the ground floor, and on the remaining floors has office spaces for both rent and sale, totalling over 9,500 built square meters. The building also has access to 90 above-ground and underground parking spaces.

“It is a soul project for Pedro Construct and for me personally, once again the outcome is further proof of the fact that a very good team can achieve extraordinary results in a very short period of time. We managed to build the PBTower in less than a year. The entire project is thought out to be able to customers, partners and collaborators, all the facilities they may require. The building’s geometry and floor surfaces offer flexible compartmentalization so that each floor can accommodate up to 4 different tenants. The rental strategy also takes into account the hosting of adjacent services in the building, these are very important for the area and the project: restaurant, medical clinic, bank, pharmacy, ecological laundry”, says Petre Niculae, founder of PEDRO Construct.

Located in the Central-West part of Bucharest, in the Politehnica-Lujerului area, on Iuliu Maniu Boulevard no. 15, Politehnica Business Tower benefits from an extended view which spans over a radius of several hundred meters.

Car access is easy, and the location near the 2 Politehnica and Lujerului metro stations, as well as the proximity to the bus stations, make the new office building a suitable space for businesses that emphasize the conditions and accessibility offered to employees. There are also 3 large shopping centres nearby (Plaza Romania, Afi Palace Cotroceni, Cora Lujerului) and the Politehnica University.

The building benefits from premium class finishes, which give a touch of elegance, modernism and durability, and the circulation inside the building is carried out by 3 high-speed elevators, with increased capacity and a short waiting period.

“The Central-West area has become the most important business area, both from the point of view of the availability of modern spaces as well as its rental activity. The strategic location on Blvd Iuliu Maniu, in the immediate vicinity of the Politehnica University, less than 500m from the Lujerului metro station, offers us all the prerequisites for a quick rental process of the entire project,” said in her turn Otilia Bordei, Head of Office Agency, Avison Young Romania.