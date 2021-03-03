Posta Romana kicks off public consultation procedure to design, build and equip transit centres in Bucharest North and Cluj-Napoca

Posta Romania/ Romanian Post has kicked off the public consultation procedure to design, build and equip two transit centres in Bucharest North and Cluj-Napoca. The total sum for the two strategic logistics centres mount to EUR 22 million.

The international procedure is addressed to all companies operating in the tech, constructions and other relevant sectors and is meant to identify “the best solutions to build the logistics centres, but also to equip them by using robotics and artificial intelligence to efficiently and quickly managing the screening logistics processes”, according to a press release by Posta Romana.

In compliance with the Law 99/2016, the procedure will take place according to the following schedule:

March 3, 2021-March 16, 2021 – registrations of all national and foreign postal technology producers, which must submit their declarations of intent to licitatii@posta-romana.ro;

March 10, 2021, 12:00 hrs –online public debate to prepare the investments framework within the Multi-annual Investment Plan, by accessing the link https://cnpr.webex.com/meet/conferintacnpr1

March 17, 2021 – April 16, 2021 – online individual debates with the operators registered in the procedure.

“After the public consultation ends, Posta Romana will proceed with the compliant public tender procedures, according to the specification revised through consultation, in the view of selecting the best technical and economic offers,” according to the press release.

The allotted budget is EUR 22 million for both transit centres, with the money being provided last year through an investment credit from EximBank. Posta Romana aims to build new modern offices, equipped with cutting-edge technologies.