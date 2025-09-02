PPC Launches Power BOX, Romania’s First Green Fast Charger

The PPC group of companies in Romania announces the launch of the first charging solution in the PPC blue network that works 100% with renewable energy directly from a photovoltaic park and is available free of charge to all electric vehicle users.

This marks an important step in the company’s commitment to sustainable mobility and technological innovation in the field of green energy. PPC blue Power Box is an innovative charging solution, with a built-in energy storage system, while the green energy comes from PPC Renewables Romania’s photovoltaic park in Călugăreni.

The new fast charging station, equipped with an integrated storage system, has a charging power of 150 kW and can serve two electric vehicles simultaneously. Customers can find the Power BOX in Giurgiu County, on DN5 / E70, in the vicinity of Uzunu, on the direction of travel to Giurgiu, the exact coordinates being available here.

The energy used comes exclusively from renewable sources, being supplied by the PPC Renewables Romania photovoltaic park. The storage system has a capacity of 250 kWh. Thus, the infrastructure offers not only an environmentally friendly solution, but also an efficient one, ready to meet the mobility needs of users 24/7.

“This project is an example of how technology, sustainability and accessibility can be combined in an innovative way, with direct benefits for users. Electric mobility is the link between production, storage and the consumer. We are glad to be together with our colleagues from PPC Renewables on this project and that we can offer a green, efficient and free solution, at a time when the transition to electric mobility needs courageous initiatives. We are already exploring the extension of this model to other areas in Romania, as part of our vision to build a charging network in harmony with the environment and that meets the needs of the future,” said Andreea-Dana Popescu, director of PPC Blue Romania.

“As a producer of electricity from renewable sources, our mission is to provide customers with clean and sustainable energy. The Power Box is an innovative way to integrate the entire chain, from the production of photovoltaic energy to its use by electric car users. The technological advance brings these benefits that we are glad to be able to make, together with our colleagues from PPC blue, available to those who have chosen electric mobility”, said Adrian Dugulan, General Manager of PPC Renewables Romania.

The Power BOX is integrated into the PPC blue app, where users can view its location. PPC blue customers can charge their vehicle free of charge with green energy in the Plug & Charge system, connect the cable and the charging starts automatically.

This pilot project is just the beginning of a new strategic direction for PPC blue, which continues to invest in modern and sustainable infrastructure to support the development of electric mobility in Romania.

The solution chosen by PPC Blue Romania is provided by Allspark Energy and contains a 250kWh battery storage system and a 150 kW ultra-fast station.

In Romania, PPC blue operates over 750 charging points in all counties of the country, with a total installed capacity of over 21 MW, and offers integrated electric mobility solutions to residential customers, companies and public institutions across the country.