PPC Renewables Romania has started the construction works of the Deleni wind farm, located in Vaslui County, which will become the largest renewable energy production plant located in Moldova region, with an installed capacity of 140 MW, when commissioned.

“This park in Vaslui County marks an important step for the development of the energy sector in the Moldavian region. It is the first major project of its kind in the region and will bring major benefits for the local community and our energy security. Secure, affordable and clean energy – this is the future. Beyond the new jobs, taxes and duties generated, such an investment will attract other projects to the area. And for the national energy system, it means a strategic diversification of wind energy production, given that so far the major wind farms are concentrated in the Dobrogea area. Congratulations to PPC for taking on this major and courageous project. We encourage investors in the energy sector to also target the Moldovan area in their investment plans,” said Sebastian Burduja, Minister of Energy.

“This will be the second wind power plant of PPC Renewables outside the Dobrogea area, the one in which the production of electricity in wind power plants has been concentrated so far. The wind potential of this area is important, and the geographical diversification will help both to improve Romania’s energy mix and to reduce the shortage of energy production capacities in the North of the country. We are glad to be able to contribute to the development of a clean energy sector in Romania, which will help the economic competitiveness of the country and local communities”, said Adrian Dugulan, General Manager of PPC Renewables Romania.

The wind farm, which is scheduled to be connected to the grid by the end of 2025, will be equipped with 23 GE Vernova turbines, each with a capacity of 6.1 MW. The power of the turbines is almost three times higher than that of the turbines installed in the previous stage of massive wind energy development in Romania, until 2012.

The park will generate approximately 370 GWh of electricity annually, avoiding CO2 emissions of about 215,000 tons annually and providing enough energy to power the equivalent of 62,000 households, the equivalent of a city the size of Vaslui.

The wind turbines will be installed in the administrative areas of the localities of Deleni, Costești, Bogdănești while the transformer station for interconnection 400/220/110 kV is in Banca. The infrastructure in the area will allow the inhabitants access to the connecting roads that pass through the park. It will have three primary substations; the one from Banca will be the interconnection station with the National Energy System. The wind project also allows the addition of energy storage capacities, if necessary.

Upon completion of the project, PPC Renewables Romania’s total installed renewable energy capacity will reach approximately 1.5 GW. PPC Group’s plan is to exceed the level of 2 GW of renewable energy production units in Romania by the end of 2026.

With a total installed capacity of 4.7 GW in Greece and Romania, PPC Renewables continues to be the leading electricity supplier in South-Eastern Europe, with a portfolio of 20 GW planned until 2030 and beyond