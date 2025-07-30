PPF Real Estate Completes Infrastructure for ARC Office Project

PPF Real Estate, a global developer and investor with a real estate portfolio exceeding EUR 2 billion, announces the completion of infrastructure works for ARC, its new state-of-the-art office project in the Basarab area. The construction progresses on schedule. Reaching ground level marks, a key milestone in the development timeline.

The project is moving forward steadily, with superstructure works currently underway. The building is expected to be completed by Q3 2026.

With a total estimated investment of 70 million euros, ARC will be the first office building in Bucharest – built without natural gas-powered heating, LEED Platinum certified, and compliant with nZEB (nearly zero-energy building) standards.

“We’ve reached ground level, and continuing development at full speed. ARC is starting to take shape, and we’re one step closer to delivering a project that truly puts people at the center. Our goal was to build more than just an office space, we’re creating a modern, sustainable place that’s deeply connected to the needs of its future users. Every stage is designed responsibly, with attention to detail and a firm commitment to quality and the future,” said Juraj Sastinsky, Investment Director, PPF Real Estate.

A “people-first” concept and a future-ready design

ARC will offer 30,000 square meters of leasable area, spread over two underground levels, a ground floor, and ten upper floors. Each standard floor provides around 3,000 sqm, while the ground floor includes 1,800 sqm dedicated to retail spaces such as restaurants, cafés, gym facilities, convenience stores, contributing to the creation of a vibrant community.

From a technical perspective, ARC exceeds nZEB requirements by 10% and generates 30% fewer emissions than the permitted threshold. Its radiant ceiling cooling system is completely silent and 30% more efficient than traditional HVAC solutions. The air supplied is 100% fresh, with no recirculation, and the energy systems include photovoltaic panels, heat pumps, and an intelligent management system that optimizes consumption.

An urban forest at the heart of the project

A defining feature of ARC is its 2,500 sqm urban forest, covering nearly one-third of the entire land area, designed as an ecosystem supporting physical and mental well-being. It includes mature trees, green spaces, walking paths, meditation areas, sports zones, an open-air amphitheater, and urban furniture for outdoor work.

The building provides direct access to all means of public transport, metro, tram, bus, and train, and is just 2.5 km from Piața Victoriei. Amenities include 430 underground parking spaces, electric vehicle charging stations, bike racks, showers, and lockers. A dedicated user app will enable parking reservations, indoor navigation, and access to retail services.

ARC is more than just an office building, it is a workplace built for people, designed responsibly for the future, with care for every detail that impacts comfort, health, and efficiency.