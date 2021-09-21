Pre-opening of Retail Park in Rosiorii de Vede

Jysk and Pepco are the first tenants to start their operations in the Rosiorii de Vede retail park. The official opening of the project is scheduled for late September. The retail park in Rosiori will augment the Romanian market with 6,200 sqm of modern and already fully-leased retail space. Scallier has more in store for this year in Romania: a cutting edge park in Focsani is launched in November. This 5,000-square-metre project is almost fully leased as well. For next year, Scallier plans to open at least three more parks in Romania. The company is working intensively on further developments.

Apart from Jysk and Pepco, which have already inaugurated their operations in the project developed by Scallier in Rosiori, other shops will include: Sinsay, KIK, Martes Sport, Deichmann, or one of the largest Romanian retail chains offering electronic goods- Flanco. On top of the broad array of retail outlets, the Romanian parks will also offer a choice of catering providers; in Rosiori, Vibe and City Doner restaurants are scheduled to open their eateries.

“The retail parks developed by Scallier in small and medium-sized Romanian towns fill a market gap: smaller towns often lack modern retail space. We tend to locate our sites in immediate vicinity of existing large-format grocery shops. In tandem, they create an attractive destination: for daily grocery shopping, well-known clothing and electronics brands, food court offer, or even a playground for children,” says Wojciech Jurga, Managing Partner at Scallier responsible for the company’s development on the Romanian market.

“This asset class proved its worth even in the wake of the coronavirus restrictions. Retail parks remained open, often becoming the only functioning shops at a location. In the era of booming e-commerce, they are becoming even more valuable: their local character facilitates efficient delivery of goods ordered online to individual customers,” observes Adrian Aleman from Scallier’s Romanian branch. “High flexibility of the space, allowing for quick adaptation of the offer to the expectations of local communities, builds significant market advantages of parks over large shopping malls, for example. These features, among others, allow us to predict that smaller retail formats will continue to develop and their share in the overall available retail space volume will certainly grow on the markets in question,” concludes Adrian Aleman of Scallier’s Romanian branch.