Premier Energy buys158 MW wind park from Iberdrola in Hungary

Premier Energy Group, an integrated energy provider in Southeastern Europe and a listed company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announces the signing of an agreement to acquire 51% and management control of Iberdrola Renovables Magyarország KFT from Iberdrola Renovables Internacional S.A.U. The acquisition of this 158 MW wind parks portfolio marks a significant step in the Group’s regional expansion strategy and reinforces its position as one of the most dynamic integrated energy companies in Central and Southeastern Europe.

José Garza, CEO of Premier Energy Group, commented: “This acquisition adds a landmark asset to our renewable production platform and is another important step towards building a truly regional integrated energy champion. Hungary is a market with strong fundamentals, located at the heart of Europe, and this portfolio gives us both scale and credibility as we expand our footprint. The acquired wind parks represent approximately half of the country’s total operating wind capacity and around a quarter of the capacity across Hungary, Slovakia and Czechia combined. This transaction represents a perfect market entry to pursue further investment opportunities in the region. The investment will take our renewable electricity production platform across Romania, Hungary and Moldova to over 500 MW of owned production capacity, including capacities which are currently in the construction phase. With this scale, we are well positioned to continue growing through disciplined investments that create efficiencies and long-term value for our shareholders and drive the region’s energy transition.”

This acquisition represents for Premier Energy its first significant electricity production acquisition beyond its traditional home markets of Romania and Moldova and will establish a scalable platform for future growth in Hungary, a market with strong fundamentals and a strategic position within Central Europe.

The transaction includes 79 Gamesa wind turbines with a combined installed capacity of 158 MW generating approximately 300,000 MWh of electricity annually. Located in two general sites in northwestern Hungary, the plants benefit from one of the best wind locations in Central Europe due to relatively steady wind flow from a corridor between the Alps and the Small Carpathian Mountains. The assets were developed and operated by Iberdrola, one of the world’s largest renewable energy groups, and have been maintained at high technical standards throughout their operational life. This transaction marks the second transaction between Premier Energy and Iberdrola, following the Group’s acquisition of Iberdrola’s 80 MW Mihai Viteazu wind park located in Constanta County, Romania in 2024.

Peter Stohr, CFO of Premier Energy Group, added: “This investment further underlines our strategy of selectively acquiring high-quality renewable production plants across the region. We are excited to be partnering with iG TECH CC who bring strong local expertise to this investment. We have designed a financing structure that balances long-term value creation with prudence, ensuring that Premier Energy remains flexible to pursue further shareholder enhancing opportunities across the region. Importantly, the Hungarian wind parks give us immediate scale in a new market, diversifies our sources of electricity production, and opens up new avenues for growth and local partnerships over time. As with previous acquisitions, we focused not only on securing favorable conditions, but also on ensuring that the transaction integrates smoothly into our broader renewable electricity production platform.”

The agreed purchase price for Iberdrola Renovables Magyarország KFT is €128 million for 100% of the company with a lockbox date of 1 January 2025, with Premier Energy contributing its proportional share for the 51% stake it will acquire. The remaining stake will be owned by iG TECH CC, a strong local investment group. The transaction, which is expected to close in late 2025 / early 2026, is subject to customary regulatory approvals and will be financed through a €90 million committed financing package from Vista Bank and Optima Bank (Greece) acting as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Original Lenders.