President Nicușor Dan at AmCham: Stability by End of 2026

President Nicuşor Dan said on Wednesday at the AmCham CEO Business Forum 2025 about the economic situation that his message is one of stability, appreciating that the end of 2026 is, in his opinion, the end of the tunnel.

The head of state also said that Romania does not have a country plan at this time, because “we do not see an emergence of reform, from the middle and lower levels of the administration”, but he wanted to specify that “there is a will for reform”.

“Even if certain things were done in a hurry, even if certain things could have been done differently, my message is of stability. And 2026 will be simpler, because we will start with a budget that will be adapted to the realities,” the president said about the economic situation.

Nicuşor Dan also stated that “Romania, the economic environment, the population, will be in some suffering, 2026.”

“The end of 2026 is, in my opinion, the end of the tunnel and I am glad that you mentioned the OECD. We are on schedule, once again everyone is aligned on this objective and the end of 2026 is a deadline that we all assume,” emphasized President Nicuşor Dan.

“Regarding the state reform, you are right, Romania does not have a country plan at the moment. Although there is good intention in many areas of the public administration in Romania, we do not see an emergence of reform, from the middle and lower levels of the administration, and then it is very important that in the reflection process, on how to do this reform, the private sector is involved and that is why the dialogue with you is very important”, the president also said, at the AmCham CEO Business Forum 2025. The head of state was keen to specify that “there is a will to reform”.

“However, if we look at how, we still have to fight. I want to convey to you my optimism for the period and for the years to come and all the openness to work together”, the president added.

The head of state also referred to the strategic partnership with the United States, which, he says, remains essential. “It is very well outlined in the security area and it remains our and your task to consolidate it, improve it, and expand it on the economic side,” said Nicușor Dan.