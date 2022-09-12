Prices continued to rise in August. INS: The annual inflation rate reached 15.32%

Consumer prices were up 0.6% in August 2022 from July 2022. The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (August 2022 compared to December 2021) is 11.6%. The annual inflation rate in August 2022 compared to August 2021 is 15.3%, says the latest report on inflation and evolution of consumer prices conducted by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The average rate of change in consumer prices over the last 12 months (September 2021–August 2022) as compared to the previous 12 months (September 2020–August 2021) is 11.0%.

At the same time, the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices in August 2022 compared to July 2022 is 100.44%. The HICP–based annual inflation rate in August 2022 compared to August 2021 is 13.3%. The HICP–based average rate of change in consumer prices over the last 12 months (September 2021–August 2022) as compared to the previous 12 months (September 2020–August 2021) is 9.5%.

The new forecast of the National Bank shows inflation of 15.1% for the end of the third quarter of this year and 13.9% for the end of the year.

The estimate for the first quarter of 2023 is 11.6%, for the second 13.8%, for the third 8.9%, and for the end of 2023 7.5%.