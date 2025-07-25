Prices to Rise in Romania as VAT Hike Takes Effect Aug 1

Romanians will pay more for food, energy, medicine, and housing starting August 1, as VAT rates are set to rise. A shopping basket worth 100 lei will become 2 lei more expensive, while an apartment priced at €120,000 will cost over €14,000 more.

The VAT on food will increase from 9% to 11%, meaning a 100 lei grocery basket will rise by 2 lei. A carton of 10 eggs will cost 0.20 lei more, and one kilogram of pork leg will be 0.50 lei more expensive. The same 9% to 11% VAT increase applies to medicines, energy, water, and sewage services.

For clothing and home appliances, VAT will go from 19% to 21%. For example, a 150 lei dress will become 2.50 lei more expensive, and a phone priced at 1,685 lei will cost 28 lei more.

Fuel prices are also expected to rise. Gasoline will go up by 0.43 lei per liter, and diesel by 0.40 lei per liter. In August, Romanians will also receive their first uncapped energy bills, which are expected to be significantly higher.

Housing prices will also increase next month. A home currently priced at €120,000 will see a price hike of over €14,000.