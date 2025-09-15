PRIMA Development Group has announced the acquisition of a two-hectare plot of land adjacent to its new residential project, PRIMA Solis, launched this summer. The transaction, worth nearly EUR 4 million, will allow the expansion of the PRIMA Solis complex with approximately 700 new apartments. The Oradea-based developer’s most ambitious project in Bucharest, PRIMA Solis is set to become the largest premium residential project in Eastern Bucharest, built to nZEB (nearly Zero Energy Building) standards.

Located near Mega Mall – Delfinului, with access to Doamna Ghica Street, PRIMA Solis is an urban regeneration project built on the former Antrefrig industrial platform, once home to a furniture factory. The development aims to create a modern, sustainable community adapted to everyday needs, well-connected to the city center and close to major shopping centers and recreational areas such as St. Pantelimon Park, Alexandru Ioan Cuza (IOR), Morarilor, and Florilor.

The additional 700 apartments will maintain the same standards of quality, sustainability, and premium comfort, featuring efficient layouts, abundant natural light, smart home solutions, and nZEB construction. The new stage will offer a wide range of housing options — from studios and two-, three-, and four-room apartments to two-level penthouses, all with generous terraces.

“This expansion consolidates PRIMA Solis as the largest residential project in the area and an urban landmark for Eastern Bucharest. We want to create not only modern homes but also a space where people can live balanced lives, connected both to the city’s infrastructure and to nature,” said Adrian Stoichină, co-CEO of PRIMA Development Group.

- Advertisement -

Construction of PRIMA Solis began in July on an initial 37,000 sqm plot. Following the new acquisition, the development will span 57,000 sqm and include nearly 1,700 apartments.

The first phase of PRIMA Solis will feature modern facilities and seamless community integration: over 1,000 parking spaces, 60 EV charging stations, two playgrounds, and more than 500 storage units for residents. Additionally, around 2,500 sqm of retail and service spaces will serve both residents and the wider neighborhood.

Architecturally, the complex stands out with an elegant design defined by spacious balconies with integrated green planters and large glazed surfaces that maximize natural light. The facade design was selected through a concept competition, while the landscaping was created by one of Bucharest’s most prestigious design studios. High-quality finishes and smart home solutions further enhance the project’s premium character. PRIMA Solis will be developed in four phases, with the first scheduled for completion in the summer of 2027.

One of the largest developers in Romania by annual deliveries, PRIMA Development Group is also among the most awarded. PRIMA Vista won three prizes at the Romanian Property Awards (for multiple residence architecture, contractor residential, and residential development 20+ units). Other PRIMA projects, such as Boemia Apartments and Core Timpuri Noi in Bucharest, have earned major international distinctions at the European Property Awards.