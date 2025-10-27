PRIMA Development Group, a real estate developer with 20 years of experience and internationally awarded projects, is starting work on the second phase of the PRIMA Astera residential complex, the first high-end project in the west of the Capital, built to nZeb standards. The new phase includes a block of 197 apartments, 234 parking spaces and a kindergarten with an area of ​​over 600 square meters useful for the children of future tenants and residents of the area. The gross development value for the second phase of the complex amounts to 30 million euros, and delivery is estimated for November 30, 2027.

“The second phase of PRIMA Astera continues our vision for the development of this area of ​​the Capital. We are talking about high-end, energy-efficient homes, adapted to the urban lifestyle and connected to the real needs of people. The private kindergarten that we will integrate into the complex is an important facility for families with children, but also a support for the balance between personal and professional life. Our integrated team – from architecture to execution – ensures the same rigor and coherence in each stage of development. We believe that building sustainably means being oriented towards the real needs of the people who will call these homes home”, says Adrian Stoichină, co-CEO of PRIMA Development Group.

Phase 1 of PRIMA Astera Sold at 75%

Located at 79D Ghencea Boulevard, the PRIMA Astera residential complex brings the quality, architecture, and comfort that define the PRIMA portfolio to the western area of the city. The location was strategically chosen for accessibility and quality of life: nearby are a metro station, Drumul Taberei Park, shopping centers, and a rapidly expanding urban infrastructure. These advantages for future residents have translated into record sales for Phase 1, with 75% of the apartments already sold.

Built to nZEB standards, PRIMA Astera integrates sustainable solutions and smart technologies:

15 cm high-performance thermal insulation for enhanced energy efficiency

Centralized heating system, offering optimal comfort and reduced costs

Smart home technology in every apartment, allowing remote heating control and personalized climate for each room

Fast-charge stations for electric vehicles (22 kW), with 33 units installed in Phase 1 and infrastructure prepared to expand to 60 units

Phase 2 of the project adds another benefit: a kindergarten with approximately 600 sqm of usable space, intended for families living in the PRIMA community as well as residents of the surrounding neighborhood. The space, operated by a private provider, reflects PRIMA’s vision of creating modern communities where home comfort naturally extends to quick access to essential services and facilities.