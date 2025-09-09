Primark opened today the first store in Cluj-Napoca

Primark, the international fashion retailer, has officially opened its first store in Cluj-Napoca, located in VIVO! Shopping Centre, following an €11 million investment.

The new store spans more than 3,700 sqm of retail space across two floors, offering customers in the Transylvania region the shopping store experience that Primark is loved for around the world. With this opening, over 130 new jobs have been created locally.

This is Primark’s fourth store in Romania, joining existing locations in AFI Cotroceni and ParkLake, Bucharest and Iulius Town, Timișoara. As part of its expansion strategy, Primark also announced two further stores set to open in 2026 at Electroputere Mall, Craiova and Palas, Iași.

Opening during the busy back-to-school season, Primark VIVO! Cluj-Napoca offers the latest fashion trends and everyday essentials across womenswear, menswear, kidswear, beauty, lifestyle, and its popular homeware collections. Primark is committed to offering more sustainable products at affordable prices. Already 66% of Primark’s clothing is made from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials and by 2030 this will be 100%.

Bogdan Pivariu, Florești Commune Mayor said “We welcome Primark’s first store to Cluj County, it is a milestone that strengthens our region’s position as a dynamic retail and business hub. This investment brings new jobs, greater shopping choices for our community, and underlines Cluj’s growing appeal to international brands”

Maciej Podwojski, Head of CEE, Primark said: “We are delighted to open our doors today and welcome customers in Cluj-Napoca to our new Primark VIVO! store. We know that many people from this region have been traveling to Bucharest or abroad to shop with us, and we are thrilled to now be bringing Primark closer to them. I would like to thank my colleagues who have worked so hard on this opening to ensure we deliver the best in-store experience.”

Fulga Dinu, Country Manager CPI Romania, added: “We are delighted to welcome Primark to VIVO! Cluj-Napoca — a long-awaited opening for our customers and a valuable addition to our tenant mix. Primark’s arrival reaffirms our strategy of continuously refreshing and diversifying our retail offering, ensuring that the local community can find everything it needs, every day, under one roof. We remain committed to transforming VIVO! Cluj-Napoca in line with evolving customer expectations and to strengthening our position as the preferred shopping destination in the region.”

With this opening, Primark VIVO! Cluj-Napoca becomes the retailer’s 471st store globally. The retailer plans to have over 20 stores in six different markets in Central and Eastern Europe by end of 2026.