Primark opens its second store in Romania

Primark has opened its second store in Romania at AFI Cotroceni, Bucharest today, following an investment of EUR 10 million and by creating 250 new jobs. Primark entered Romania for the first time in December, by opening its first store in Bucharest, in ParkLake.

The AFI Cotroceni Primark store spans over 3,200 square metres across one floor, bringing Primark’s unique formula of the latest trends and everyday essentials at great value prices to more and more Romanian customers. Arriving just in time for the summer holiday season, visitors will find in the store the latest collections, including swimwear, beachwear, and dresses as well as many more products across womenswear, menswear, kidswear, homeware, beauty, and accessories.

Many of the clothing ranges in Primark Bucharest stores are part of the retailer’s growing Primark Cares label, which is Primark’s pledge to make more sustainable products that everyone can afford. Already, 50% of Primark’s clothes are made using recycled or more sustainably sourced materials, and the retailer has committed to doubling this figure by 2030. This year, the brand also launched its first circular product range designed using a new Circular Product Standard.

Maciej Podwojski, Head of Sales, CEE at Primark said: “AFI Cotroceni Primark is a highly anticipated store only six months from entering Romania with our first store opening. I am excited that with this new store, we are bringing our affordable range and unique in-store experience to many more people in Bucharest. The welcoming we’ve received as we’ve joined this new community in Bucharest has been incredible, and I want to offer a massive thank you to all our colleagues who have been working hard to ensure we are ready for today’s opening.”

Attending the opening event, Ambassador of Ireland to Romania, Paul McGarry said: “I am delighted to participate in the opening of the second Primark store in Bucharest. We are thrilled that this major retail Irish brand, that has an interesting history of over 50 years, is continuing to develop on the Romanian market. The launch of the second store so soon after the first market entry in December is a testament for the great potential of the local market, and in a way is a statement of the dynamics of the Irish – Romanian relationships.”

In her turn, Raluca Curelea, Vice President of Romanian Irish Business Association, also said that “RIBA is happy to be with Primark at the inauguration of its new store in AFI Cotroceni. This is positive news for the Romanian Ireland business community, for Bucharest and the local community as Primark is an iconic brand and an exceptionally popular store that attracts all over the world clients. The reception Primark received as they joined Romanian market in December last year has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are sure that Romanians will love the structure and design of this new store, not to mention the wide range of products they can choose from.”

“The opening of the Primark store in AFI Cotroceni is received with great enthusiasm by our customers and represents a point of attraction for the fans of the brand. We are happy to add to our mix of tenants a new brand that offers a complete shopping experience,” added Sorin Scîntei, General Director of AFI Cotroceni.