Primark opens the first store in Romania on 15th of December

Primark, the international fashion retailer, has today announced that its first store in Romania, in the capital of Bucharest, will open just in time for the Christmas season. The much-anticipated new flagship store, located at ParkLake Shopping Centre, will open to customers at 10am on Thursday 15th December. This opening marks an important milestone for Primark as the retailer enters its 15th market, continuing its ambitious expansion plans in Central Eastern Europe, where Romania will join the other key markets of Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia. Primark has also announced a second store in Bucharest in the AFI Cotroceni Shopping Centre, which is expected to open in 2023.

The new store will create 290 jobs for the local economy in Bucharest, with a number of part time and full-time retail opportunities still open, including Primark retail assistant roles as well as managerial positions.

The new Primark Bucharest ParkLake store will span 40,200 square feet across two floors and will bring Primark’s unique formula of the latest trends and everyday essentials at great value prices to customers in Romania for the very first time. Shoppers can find the latest affordable autumn winter fashion alongside Primark’s famous great value essentials across womenswear, menswear, kidswear and homeware, as well as beauty and accessories. Many of the clothing ranges coming to Primark Bucharest ParkLake are part of the retailer’s growing Primark Cares label, which is Primark’s pledge to make more sustainable products that everyone can afford. Already, almost 40% of Primark’s clothes are made using recycled or more sustainably sourced materials, and the fashion retailer has committed to make that 100% of its clothing by 2030.

Maciej Podwojski, Head of Sales, Central Eastern Europe at Primark said: “We can’t wait to welcome customers into our fantastic new store in Romania on what will be a very proud day for our business, opening in our fourth market in Central Eastern Europe and our 15th market globally. We have ambitious growth plans in CEE and today’s announcement is our first step in Romania – with more to follow. The store is nearly ready, and we are really excited to open our doors next month and get to know our new customers in Romania.”

Eduard Moise, Store Manager Primark Bucharest ParkLake: “We are delighted that our new store will open before the peak festive season, giving customers the opportunity to shop our amazing offering before Christmas. Whether it is everyday family essentials, or festive partywear, we know our new customers in Bucharest will love our offering. Our amazing colleagues have been working hard to bring customers an amazing store experience and we can’t wait to welcome them in the coming weeks.”

Central Eastern Europe is an important growth market for Primark. The retailer currently has a store in Slovenia, two stores in Czechia and three stores in Poland, with plans to open three more stores in Poland by the end of 2023. Primark’s ambitious plans will also see the retailer opening its 16th market in 2023 in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava, bringing the total CEE store footprint to 12 stores across five markets.