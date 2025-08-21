Primark to Open Fourth Store in Romania in September

Primark, the international fashion retailer, has today announced the opening date of its fourth store in Romania. It will be Primark’s first store in the North-West region of the country, located in VIVO! Shopping Centre, and has created over 130 jobs locally.

Primark VIVO! Cluj-Napoca will open to customers at 10.00am on Tuesday 9th September. The development is part of the retailer’s strategy to strengthen its presence in key regions of Romania through significant investment and is the first of three new stores to open in the following period. New stores in Electroputere Mall, Craiova and Palas Iași will follow in 2026, joining Primark’s current locations of AFI Cotroceni and ParkLake, Bucharest and Iulius Town, Timișoara.

Spanning 3,700 sq m. of retail space, the new store will offer a wide range of products – from everyday essentials like denim and nightwear, to the latest trends in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle – all at the affordable prices Primark is known for. The retailer is committed to offering more sustainable products at affordable prices. Already 66% of Primark’s clothing is made from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials and by 2030 this will be 100%.

Maciej Podwojski, Head of CEE, Primark said: “We’re delighted to be opening our first store in Cluj-Napoca, a vibrant and fast-growing city. Since arriving in Romania in December 2022, we have seen continued growth and we’re not stopping anytime soon with plans to have six locations across the country by the end of next year. Our team is putting the finishing touches on the store, and we can’t wait to open our doors and welcome customers very soon.”

Fulga Dinu, Country Manager CPI Romania, stated: “Primark’s opening at VIVO! Cluj-Napoca is a key addition that strengthens our goal of making shopping more dynamic and international. As one of the most anticipated brands, Primark brings fresh energy and variety to our mix of retailers, enhancing customer experience. This is an important step in our vision of creating vibrant shopping destinations, and we’re thrilled to see it happen here.”

The new opening is part of Primark’s ambitious growth plans in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), where the brand already has 16 stores across the region in Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Slovenia and Slovakia.