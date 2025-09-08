Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan held a meeting today with a delegation of international investors coordinated by J.P. Morgan, who are on a working visit to several Central and Eastern European countries, the Romanian Government announced. The institution stated that discussions focused on Romania’s fiscal-budgetary situation and the measures the Government is implementing to correct imbalances and strengthen economic stability.
“The representatives of the delegation emphasized that Romania remains a country of interest for financial markets, noting both growth opportunities and the need for clear policies of fiscal responsibility. Another point of interest was internal political stability, considered essential for the continuity of reforms and for maintaining predictability in the economic environment,” the Romanian Government stated. In this context, the Government presented the packages of measures currently being implemented and prepared, as well as how they address both the requirements of fiscal responsibility and the need to maintain the confidence of investors and international partners.
At the meeting at Victoria Palace, alongside Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan were the Head of the Prime Minister’s Chancellery, Mihai Jurca, and the honorary adviser in the Prime Minister’s Chancellery, Ionuț Dumitru.
