Private hospital in Arad becomes Covid support unit

MedLife has announced on Tuesday that it has made available one of its private hospitals to the Health Ministry to turn it into a COVID support unit.



It is about the MedLife Genesys Hospital in Arad, western Romania, the largest medical unit of the private health provider in the west of the country. It is the second private hospital in Romania that is joining the public medical system. The unit is to be reconfigured in order to treat medium and serious COVID cases, which need intensive care hospitalization.

“We are coming to the help of the state authorities to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic together and we are providing the entire hospital unit that includes 20 beds with oxygen outlets and 4 intensive care beds, but also the entire area, medical staff and cutting-edge medical equipment. the regular activity of the hospital will stop, no more childbirth and surgeries will be performed as long as the hospital is part of the Covid support circuit. We hope to thus ease the burden that is currently hanging over the medical system (…) The patients in the west region who will need surgeries that can be delayed will be transferred to our Polisano hospital in Sibiu”, said Mihai Marcu, CEO and President MedLife Group.