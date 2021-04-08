PROCESIO listed on SeedBlink, eyed goal of the round: 650,000 euros

PROCESIO, the innovative platform based on No-Code technology, developed by Ringhel, announces its listing on SeedBlink next week. PROCESIO aims to raise, through the online investment platform, 650,000 euros to accelerate its global growth. The round will have two stages: the first, dedicated to recurrent SeedBlink investors, will start on April 12, followed by the general listing on April 15, 2021, dedicated to all those with an investor account. Investment ticket starts at 2,500 euros.

In 2020, the company conducted, through SeedBlink, a first round of seed-type financing, oversubscribed, with a total value of 556,000 euros, for the development of the PROCESIO platform. Recently, the company launched the private version of the PROCESIO platform, internationally, according to the objectives set in the previous round of financing, and the public launch is to take place in July 2021.

In the context of the existing opportunity in the global market for the adoption of PROCESIO at a faster pace than expected, the founders decided to fuel the expansion of the business with a new round of investment.

The company aims to obtain recurring revenues from PROCESIO at a level of over 1.8 million euros in 2022, and reach a valuation of over 1 billion euros in 2027.

“PROCESIO has the chance to become a new unicorn with Romanian DNA. We are pleased with the confidence that SeedBlink investors have placed in our company in the previous round of financing. We have fulfilled our promises for 2020 and are confident that we can achieve much better results than anticipated. We now have the opportunity to accelerate the expansion of PROCESIO globally” – said Mihai Dârzan, CEO of Ringhel.

“Ringhel is known to SeedBlink investors who enthusiastically participated in their seed round, intended for the PROCESIO product. After the funding of the past summer, Ringhel wants to prove that their ambitions to turn PROCESIO into a unicorn can become a reality. We look forward to continuing to contribute to their accelerated growth efforts and offer investors an intermediate SAFE until the Series A financing.” – said Andrei Dudoiu, CEO of SeedBlink.

The investment will be used for:

* increasing sales, marketing and communication efforts for PROCESIO globally

* building a network of partners

* establishing the Customer Success team

* strengthening the Development & Product teams

* creating a project implementation team to support the implementation partners

* outsourcing the Custom Actions creation, which will allow a much faster scaling.