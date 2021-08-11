Procesio platform, funded with over 1 million euros so far, has its global launch tonight

Procesio publicly launches today its process automation platform based on Low/No-Code technology. Technical and non-technical professionals willing to design and build automated processes can create an account directly on the website http://www.procesio.com. They can choose between a free plan or a subscription-based plan and immediately start building integrations and automation processes in the platform.

Each plan comes with a 14-day testing period. The subscription can be yearly renewed, and its value ranges between 600 and 6000 euro/ year according to the client’s business needs. Users have the opportunity to create prototypes, test and implement automated processes within the platform, in a fast and flexible way. Procesio is an integration Platform as a Service, developed by Ringhel, which provides a fast and scalable alternative to classic coding, by using a Low/No-Code approach. The technology is for organizations and individuals that want to integrate applications and process data, but more efficiently and faster – up to 5x faster. With Procesio users are able to: test as they build, visually debug, visually build data models, eliminate redundant code and easily extend the platform’s functionality.

Procesio has raised so far investments of more than 1 million euros. Over the last year, Ringhel has launched two rounds of financing aiming to support the platform’s technological development and the acceleration of its global launch. Company’s existing investors, founders, but also by the Seedblink investors’ community participated to these successful investment rounds.

On March 31 a.c. the company had its private launch on international market. The Private Beta phase ended today, with the official public launch.

“The Private Beta period was quite intense for us. It was a moment of refining vision, building, and testing. We collected and implemented feedback from our early-adopter users; we were lucky enough to work with a very dedicated and enthusiastic community, which empowered our team to develop new capabilities, according to our users’ needs, such as Decisional, For each or Join, actions that increase the platform’s capability to provide complex integrations“, said Mihai Dârzan, Founder of Ringhel, the company that owns Procesio.

“During this period, we also defined our position in the market – we are an Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaas) provider“, also stated Dârzan.

During the launch event that will take place online today, starting with 6PM Bucharest time, Mihai Dârzan and Marian Voicu, Deputy CEO, will show PROCESIO capabilities, emphasizing the differences that this type of platform comes with compared to the traditional code writing.

“I would summarize our future plans in three words: integration, collaboration, flexibility. Our goal is to facilitate PROCESIO’ integration with other SaaS applications and platforms and to further emphasize the No-Code / Low-Code functionality. Now we will focus on developing capabilities that allow even greater flexibility for users, such as data mapping, data-model integration, template generation, etc.“, concluded Mihai Dârzan.