Profi buys supermarket chain in Timisoara

PROFI network is expanding rapidly, inaugurating new stores while also taking over already-existing networks. The most recent development involves acquiring a group of 18 supermarkets from the local peer Pram Maya. This transaction was already approved by the Competition Council, and it involves Prahova and Dambovita counties.

“The acquisition is part of PROFI’s integrated long-term strategy and we are thrilled that this is the most important move within our history. As per customer’s expectations, at the beginning of next year, the new stores will be aligned within PROFI standards. These new supermakets will enter the network in the most appropriate formats for our clients from Prahova and Dambovita, bringing them closer to our interesting promotions and good-quality products”, stated Daniel Cirstea, the General Director PROFI Rom Food.

“The first Maya store was opened in 2009, in Plopeni, from the desire to have a supermarket close to people, where you can find exactly what you need at low prices. Ten years later, we are proud to have a consolidated network which attracted the attention of an international investment fund. We strongly believe that healthy businesses can be developed and sustained in Romania, as long as there is a clear vision, mision and ultimately clear objectives, regardless of industry. PRAM Group is dedicated towards the activities that have established us such as: milling, bakery and pastry while developing the adjacent businesses that we have in the real estate industry, office and retail, as well as HoReCa”, said the Maya administrators, Andrei and Razvan Popescu.

CBRE Romania is the real estate consultancy company which advised Maya in the transaction process.

PROFI is present in over 550 towns and villages, while providing employment for over 17,500 people.