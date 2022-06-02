Proportunity Fintech start-up aims to attract EUR 300,000 on SeedBlink

Proportunity, Fintech solution that combines machine learning and finance, aims to attract 300.000 EUR on SeedBlink. The financing round is supported by two lead investors, Venture Friends and Kibo Ventures, with an input of 1.17 M EUR each.

The funding will be used to double the marketing impact and launch two new products this year,x Rent to Buy and 0% deposit.

“Our vision is to make property buying as simple as renting. The current product is designed for people that have a 5% deposit but are struggling to get a large enough mortgage to get the home they truly want. Proportunity helps customers buy smarter, due to our machine learning tech, and buy sooner with our mortgage booster. The machine learning tech helps buyers to find homes with high growth potential, reassuring them that they’re making a smart investment for the biggest financial decision of their lives”, states Vadim Toader CEO & Co-Founder. “I’m happy to see the impact of our services and hope more investors will join us on our journey to help 1M people onto the property ladder by 2030”, added Vadim Toader.

Proportunity online platform combines machine learning and finance to disrupt the traditional borrowing system in UK. The technology allows sorting high potential properties while minimizing downside risk. The company already financed over 117M EUR in property purchases since 2018, with 200% year-on-year increase in new customers.

“Proportunity is a standout among European fintechs – and we’re so glad to share this VC -like investment opportunity with everyday investors. Both Vadim Toader and Stefan Borodea are representative of successful Romanian founders abroad who’ve built trust with a strong team, great traction, and a stellar lineup of international VCs such as VentureFriends and Kibo Ventures. It’s exciting for us to have the first Series A+ series with export of Romanian intelligence”, states Laurențiu Ghenciu, Chief Business Officer at SeedBlink.

The target for 2022: 4.13M EUR revenue

The company was founded in 2018 by a team of highly experienced professionals, Vadim Toader, +10 years of experience in Fintech and Financial Services, and Ștefan Boronea, +10 years of experience in AI. Proportunity is now evaluated at 42M EUR.

With a current focus on the UK territory, which has a total addressable market of 1.1 Trillion EUR, the startup plans to target the US and Core Europe Residential Property Markets by 2025. The management estimates 4.13M EUR revenue in 2022 and 125M EUR in 2025.

The company registered a 6.4% portfolio growth in the last three years, in a market that grew by 3.2%. In the first months of 2022, the startup financed almost 47M EUR of property purchases, a 152% improvement on the same period last year.

Proportunity team is composed of 32 employees, with extended experience in AI and forecasting and a board of advisors with exceptional expertise in scaling high-growth companies.