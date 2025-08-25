Independent renewable energy company Qair has reached a new strategic milestone by signing a power purchase agreement (PPA) for its 27.5 MW wind project in Moldova, the winner of the country’s first competitive tender, and by securing a second 50 MW Contracts for Difference (CfD) award in Romania for its Cobadin wind farm.

These achievements build on Qair’s earlier successes in Romania, including its first 50 MW CfD award for Cobadin and an 8 MW EU-backed project. Together, they highlight the Group’s strong momentum in Eastern Europe and its capacity to seize and integrate regional renewable energy opportunities.

Strengthening Cross-Border Synergies

The Moldovan agreement reflects the growing alignment between the Moldovan and Romanian energy markets, now coordinated under a single operator. This convergence enables Qair to optimize asset management and amplify the impact of its investments in a region that plays a pivotal role in Europe’s energy transition.

In Romania, Qair has now secured two 50 MW CfD tranches for its 100 MW Cobadin wind project in Constanța and obtained Modernisation Fund support for its 8 MW Bordei Verde project. Combined with the Moldovan wind farm, Qair now has 135.5 MW of secured capacity ready for construction in both countries—a major milestone achieved within just a few months.

Accelerating the Energy Transition in Eastern Europe

“Signing this contract in Moldova, together with our three recent wins in Romania, marks a decisive step for Qair,” said Charles Lhermitte, President of Qair Renewables (Romania) and Qair Moldova, and COO of Qair Group. “These projects reflect our determination to accelerate the energy transition in Eastern Europe by leveraging synergies between two strategic markets. With the dedication of our local teams and international expertise, we are proud to launch an ambitious construction program that will directly contribute to Europe’s climate goals.”

Recognized Expertise and Strong Local Partnerships

Led by Catalin Hendre in Bucharest and supported by Moldovan partner SEDERA, Qair’s teams are driving progress by securing land rights, permits, and grid connections. Drawing on its track record in mature markets such as the UK, Poland, Germany, and France, Qair is deploying innovative wind, solar, and storage solutions adapted to local contexts while strengthening long-term partnerships.

Building a Resilient Energy Future

With these new achievements, Qair consolidates its role as a key player in the regional energy transition, reinforcing its presence in Eastern Europe and reaffirming its ambition to build a resilient, interconnected, and decarbonized energy infrastructure serving both local communities and European climate objectives.