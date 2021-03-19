Qualitance announces the expansion of the management team by appointing Mădălin Șerbănescu as Sales Director. The team led by Mădălin Șerbănescu will have a significant role in the development plans that the company committed to its corporate bond investors in 2020.

Mădălin Șerbănescu has extensive experience in information technology and banking. Before joining Qualitance , he led the sales and negotiation teams as a Sales Director for Capgemini, signing major contracts with local and global partners to implement complex solutions of Big Data, AI and machine learning, cloud, and digital transformation. As Deputy Director of BRD Finance, Mădălin implemented the company’s business strategy, built the Direct Sales division, and created differentiating operational processes that led to significant increases in profitability. Previously, he was the Marketing Manager of BCR’s Mobile Banking division, where he launched the good.bee Mobile Banking brand and coordinated the sales of the service platform, which acquired 70,000 active customers – a record at the time.

Over the span of 15 years, Mădălin contributed decisively to the strategy and results of leading companies in the local market. From the positioning of Digi TV telco business all the way to building and growing the Direct Sales team in BRD Finance, Mădălin built and capitalized on strategic approaches, successfully integrating product development and business divisions, sales and marketing.

“We are delighted to welcome Madalin on our team. We are confident that his experience in technology, collaborative spirit, and ability to deeply understand customer needs will help us keep building strong and lasting partnerships in banking, technology, and utilities,” stated Mike Parsons, CEO of QUALITANCE.

“I am honored to join the Qualitance team in this important stage of development. I really appreciate the company’s vision and experience in building digital businesses from scratch extremely fast and I am glad that I have the opportunity to support the team by developing impactful technology and innovation partnerships. I decided to continue my career with Qualitance not only because of the shared belief that technology can eliminate unnecessary complexity and create immediate real value in people’s daily lives, but also because I resonate strongly with the high level of attention that the company pays to digital experiences and transformational processes,” added Mădălin Șerbănescu, sales director of Qualitance.

Mădălin is a graduate of the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and holds an MBA (Business Administration and Management) from the Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers.