Qualitance appoints new CEO

Qualitance , the international tech and innovation company founded in Romania, has announced that the company’s operations will be led by Radu Constantinescu starting January 20th, 2022. Qualitance co-founder Radu Constantinescu takes over as Chief Executive Officer from Mike Parsons, who has held this position since 2020 and remains with the company as Chairman of the Advisory Board and Director of Qualitance Australia.

Radu Constantinescu founded and developed Qualitance together with Ioan Iacob and has been part of the management team for 15 years. Since founding Qualitance , Radu has been playing an active role in the organization by coordinating its operations and financial activities and by running the delivery process of technology projects. Between 2020-2022, Radu was part of the leadership as Deputy General Manager and since 2020 he has been Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mike Parsons joined the team as Chief Innovation Officer in 2016, after his experience design and storytelling startup LaunchPodium was acquired by Qualitance. Prior to his appointment as CEO in 2020, Mike Parsons laid the foundation of the technology innovation business lines, constantly contributing to the company’s identity and vision and driving its expansion on the international market through partnerships with News Corp, Breville, Virgin, Ikea, Johnson & Johnson and Ford Australia.

“I’m taking on this new mission with a deep understanding of the potential that we can leverage in digital transformation projects across the local and European market and with the key objective of continuing the growth that we committed to before our investors and teams. The past two years have made the urgent need for rampant digital transition bluntly clear, and the partnerships we have successfully developed in financial services, utilities and technology reconfirm the value of our mission. I thank Mike for his deep investment in the growth of our innovation division and international business. His leadership in his new role will continue to bring value to our mission and team,” stated Radu Constantinescu, CEO of Qualitance.

“The last two years have shown us the importance of proximity and the need to strengthen the role of our CEO in the area where most of the team and the business reside. I’m looking forward to our next chapter together, in which we’ll continue to deliver valuable product strategy to our clients,” said Mike Parsons, Chairman of the Advisory Board.