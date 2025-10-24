The Belgian investment holding company Quva owned by the Belgian Vanhalst family is expanding into Romania through Mateco, which has taken over the assets of PSM Rent, the rental division of the PSM group, headquartered in Ploiești, thus consolidating its position in the access and industrial equipment sector in Romania.

The transaction was carried out through the local subsidiary Mateco Romania, which will thus expand its national network by opening a new branch near the PSM facility in Ploiești. The new location will complete the company’s coverage, which reaches eight regional centers – Bucharest, Cluj, Timișoara, Brașov, Craiova, Iași, Constanța and Ploiești – with a total fleet of almost 5,000 equipment. PSM Rent, established in 2019 as a division of the PSM group (active since 1996 in low and medium voltage electrical installations), operates a fleet of around 150 aerial work platforms, aerial platforms and auxiliary equipment, generating estimated revenues of EUR 500,000 in 2024, with plans to double in 2025.

“The acquisition of PSM Rent is part of Mateco Romania’s growth strategy and underlines our ambition to consolidate our leading position in the local rental market. We share the same values ​​regarding customer satisfaction, safety and operational excellence,” said Cristian Hiver, CEO of Mateco Romania.