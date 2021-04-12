Raben celebrates 90 years in Europe

In 2021 Raben Group is celebrating its 90th anniversary. To celebrate this anniversary, everyone is invited to follow a unique eco2way tour of Europe and in September it will launch a voting platform for offset projects – the winning project will receive financial support.

“We have achieved a lot over these 90 years through partnership and transparent cooperation with our customers, which makes us proud and at the same time ready to face new challenges, such as climate change. We want next generations to have access to the same resources we are using now. That is why, on the occasion of our anniversary, we want to take you on the extraordinary ‘Eco2way’ tour of Europe, where our employees will show you the places suffering from the effects of climate change. We hope that our customers will help us choose a place to support together once the tour is complete. So that we can all enjoy clean climate for the next 90 years…” , says Ewald Raben, CEO Raben Group.

As ecology is of great importance for Raben and every year it invests in more efficient and environmentally friendly transport and storage solutions and plants thousands of trees which neutralise tonnes of CO 2 , the company decided to celebrate its 90th anniversary in a rather unusual way, by inviting customers and Internet users on an eco2way tour of Europe. This project starts on April 1 and will it last until the end of August 2021. Company employees and eco-enthusiasts will play the role of tour guides who will present and tell the story of twenty places which are at risk due to climate change. You can follow the entire tour at www.raben90years.com and on the company social media in all 13 markets where Raben has its depots. However, the celebration does not end there! To celebrate its 90th anniversary, the Group wants to make a gift to all of us and to future generations and in September it will launch an online voting platform for three offset initiatives. The one which gets the most votes will receive a grant from Raben Group. Voting will continue until the end of November, and the results and the winning project will be announced in December!

“We want to set trends in the market in the area of sustainability not just by having green trucks and warehouses or planting trees, but by all the processes we use. We are trying to make them as environmentally friendly as possible. This is our responsibility. And because our relationship with our customers is based on partnership, I am confident they too will join us in this sustainable way of doing business,” explains Ewald Raben.

Raben Group currently has over 150 branches in 13 European countries, it offers approximately 1,200,000 m2 of warehouse capacity, employs 10,000 employees and each day dispatches over 8,500 trucks on the roads of Europe. However, it all started really inconspicuously from a small Dutch family business. Today, the values ​​characteristic of family-owned organizations are still important to the company, which positively affects employee engagement and relations with customers.

In 2002, Fresh Logistics Polska appeared on the market, which specializes in servicing fresh products which require controlled temperature from 0 to +2 (UltraFresh) and from +2 to +6°C in the whole logistics chain.

The period from 2003 to 2010 brought about expansion to new markets. In 2003 the first branch was opened in Ukraine and a year later the operations of Raben Group in Europe covered Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. In 2008, the company entered the Czech and Slovak markets and after two years it was also present in Hungary. 2016 was the beginning of business in Romania. In 2017, the Group acquired a 20% stake in the Italian company SITTAM and since 2020 it has been the sole owner of Raben SITTAM. In 2019, Bulgaria joined the Raben family, where the company opened its first branch in Sofia.

Raben Group took over Birkart Systemverkehre from Germany in 2005 Birkart Systemverkehren, while in 2011, the network of German terminals was expanded through the purchase of Wincanton. In the following years, more companies joined. Currently Raben has its own independent transport network in Germany with 34 branches.