Raben Logistics Romania opens warehouse in Craiova

Raben Logistics Romania, expands its national distribution network. On the 3rd of August 2020, the company opened a new warehouse in Craiova, Dolj County. The increased demand of customers in the Oltenia area and constant efforts to improve the process, especially the transit time, contributed to the creation of an additional logistics point on the map of Romania.

The growing volumes in the last period, has led to the need of increasing the cross-docking space and move to larger spaces, for warehouses in Arad and Sibiu.

“The delivery of quality transport services has its say. The policy we have proposed in Romania, to offer premium services at competitive prices has led to an increase in demand recently, which has required increasing the areas needed to handle goods and expand the network with a new warehouse. We will continue to expand the national network to provide very fast response times. The warehouse in Craiova allows us to improve transport routes, to optimize costs and we now have the opportunity to collect goods on the same day we receive the order, from customers in the Oltenia area. The proactive attitude, the support we offer to our customers and last but not least the innovative solutions such as ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival) and PCD (Picture Confirming Delivery), both free solutions for Raben Logistics Romania’s customers, are appreciated by our partners who have access to real-time information about their goods. And we shall not stop here, we shall continue the development of the warehouse network at national level and the implementation of modern and useful technological solutions,” said Valentin Storoj – General Manager of Raben Logistics Romania.

The new warehouse in Craiova is located on Henry Ford Str., no. 7B, Craiova, Dolj county, inside Zacaria Parc. The total area is 500 s.m. The warehouse will be used as space for cross-docking the goods and, will operationally serve the counties of Dolj, Olt, Valcea, Gorj and Mehedinti, with a fleet up to 20 cars. The new warehouse is interconnected with warehouses in Bucharest and Sibiu on daily routes.

“Increased flexibility and quality, for deliveries and collections in the 5 counties covered by the warehouse in Craiova, is the main benefit for our customers” , added Nicoleta Vladescu, Regional Manager of Raben Logistics Romania.

Raben Logistics Romania’s goal is to become a leader on the groupage market in Romania, this is in fact the objective that Raben Group aims at, in all 13 countries where it is present with own network. In April 2020, Raben Logistics Romania has already opened another warehouse in Baia Mare, Maramureș County.