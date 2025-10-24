Logistics and transport operator Raben Romania is expanding with a new modern logistics center in Bacău, where it has relocated its operations from Roman.

The Bacău warehouse has an area of ​​3,500 square meters and is strategically located near the future A7 highway, being destined to become a key logistics hub, serving as the “heart of Moldova”.

The facility has 10 dedicated access ramps and 2 access lanes, and also has a storage capacity of up to 6,000 pallets.

This latest acquisition expands the total area of ​​Raben’s warehouses in Romania to over 25,000 square meters, distributed in 10 interconnected warehouses.