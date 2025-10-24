Logistics and transport operator Raben Romania is expanding with a new modern logistics center in Bacău, where it has relocated its operations from Roman.
The Bacău warehouse has an area of 3,500 square meters and is strategically located near the future A7 highway, being destined to become a key logistics hub, serving as the “heart of Moldova”.
The facility has 10 dedicated access ramps and 2 access lanes, and also has a storage capacity of up to 6,000 pallets.
This latest acquisition expands the total area of Raben’s warehouses in Romania to over 25,000 square meters, distributed in 10 interconnected warehouses.
