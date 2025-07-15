CTP has signed a new lease agreement with long-term client Raben Romania, which has taken 1,800 sqm at CTPark Brașov West. With this new space, Raben now operates 10 warehouses across Romania, and a total of 15,000 sqm leased in CTParks nationwide.

The new warehouse in Brașov strengthens Raben’s national logistics network and will serve as a hub for cross-docking, contract logistics, co-packing, and final-mile deliveries to retailers in the region. The facility will operate as part of a daily-connected system with other Raben sites in Sibiu, Bucharest, Roman, and Buzău.

With 261,000 sqm across six countries in CEE leased within the CTPark Network — including Poland and the Czech Republic — Raben continues to grow its footprint in Romania in partnership with CTP.

“This warehouse represents a key link in our national logistics network. We are launching a facility that not only meets today’s logistics requirements but anticipates future needs – through volume flexibility, transparency, and sustainability. Our collaboration with CTP provides certified infrastructure that enables us to deliver faster to our Transylvanian customers. Its role is essential not only within our national groupage network, but also in seamlessly connecting Brașov with countries like Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany, and broader Europe, in a predictable and efficient way” said George Clipa, Domestic Road Network Manager at Raben Logistics Romania.

The new lease reinforces Brașov’s rising role as a logistics and production hub in central Romania and highlights the long-term partnership between Raben and CTP.

“Brașov is increasingly proving itself as one of Romania’s most appealing destinations for businesses looking to optimise their supply chains or set up production facilities. The local infrastructure, access to talent, and strategic positioning make it a perfect fit – and the trust of partners like Raben confirms that. We are excited to soon add two more buildings to CTPark Brașov West, supporting even more companies in their growth journey,” said Viorela Olteanu, Business Developer at CTP Romania.

CTP is planning two new buildings totaling 10,000 sqm at CTPark Brașov West, designed to meet the needs of logistics and light industrial clients, and to be built to the highest sustainability standards.

Strategically located 15 minutes from Brașov, CTPark Brașov West offers direct access to major transport corridors (E68, E60), the future A3 motorway, and Brașov-Ghimbav International Airport. With 12.6 hectares of land and Class A industrial spaces, the park is designed for flexibility, scalability, and energy-efficient operations.