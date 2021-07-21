RaBit, an innovative platform for the digitalization of the business processes, launched in Romania

RaBit, an intelligent software platform dedicated to the digitalization of the business processes within companies, is being launched in Romania. RaBit solution is developed by RiseTech, a technology company based in Cluj Napoca.

RaBit is an integrated management platform, with multiple functionalities and state-of-the-art technologies, aiming to automate, simplify and streamline the business processes involved in a company’s life.

With a modern ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) structure, the RaBit platform is easy to use, and once implemented, it offers real-time control of the business and traceability of all the activities involved.

The solution addresses especially to SMEs and can be applied to various fields.

“A recent study conducted by the Romanian Digitalization Authority, places our country at the bottom of the European ranking in terms of the share of SMEs that have a plan or strategy to digitize their own activity. The digitalization process of small and medium-sized companies is still in its inception and this is determined by several factors. Among the barriers of the digital transformation are the low digital skills of the workforce, the fear of change, the process of understanding and adapting to the new, the perception about the budget needed for investment or the lack of personnel.

But today, in order to perform and grow sustainably, these companies are more aware of the fact that, beside the technical expertise, they have an acute need for developing modern technologies and solutions in order to help them manage and monitor their business processes. In the medium term and long run, the benefits of technology translate into optimized activities, streamlined costs and increased profitability in a more competitive business environment. The RaBit platform has been designed as an ideal solution for small and medium-sized companies, as it can be easily implemented and customized according to any industry, at affordable costs. For instance, for a company with 2 users, the subscription is only 20 euros per month. This was the goal of the product from the very beginning, to help small and medium companies grow,” said Emanuel Mărcuș, RaBit Founder and CEO of RiseTech company.

The RaBit platform contains modules of bidding, project management, resource planning, invoicing, cash flow, customer and supplier management, collaborative work (task management), time management for employees, inventory management, production.

RaBit is a cloud solution, accessible online for all the companies. The platform also offers customized solutions adapted to the specific needs of a company, offering support, consultancy and staff training.

With RaBit, the development of the business can be monitored in real time and each aspect can be controlled in a graphical interface easy to understand and use, accessible both web and mobile (IOS and Android).

RaBit also helps to identify the company’s risks and is designed as a practical system, which draws attention to issues that need to be corrected. Through the RaBit platform, the business objectives can be set and the progress of each activity can be tracked.

Thus, Rabit innovation brings new opportunities for companies and provides the stability they need through a better organization and structure of the activities and through significant reduction of costs.