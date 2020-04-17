Raiffeisen Bank donates RON 2 M to Romanian hospitals

Raiffeisen Bank has donated RON 2 million to the Romanian hospitals, to help the medical staff in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are destined to acquisitions of essential materials for protection, intervention and sterilisation.

Besides the RON 2m fund, the bank has also donated over RON 100,000 to 15 retirement homes, so that protection materials and disinfectants can be provided to the elderly.

“We are all living a complicate time, that we can overcome more easily if we prove solidarity and, particularly, if we join our efforts, ordinary people, companies, civil society, authorities. It’s our responsibility to endorse as much as we can the medical staff across hospitals, who, in these moments, have the critical mission to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic”, said Corina Vasile, Director de Comunicare Raiffeisen Bank.