The natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz announced on Wednesday at the Bucharest Stock Exchange that it has signed a two-year market-making services contract with Raiffeisen Bank International AG.

“The contract is concluded in accordance with the provisions set by the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) regarding the Issuer’s Market Maker, included in the BVB Code – Market Operator, and aims to increase the liquidity of SNG shares,” the state-owned company stated.

Romgaz is valued at 30.8 billion lei in market capitalization and is 70% controlled by the Romanian state through the Ministry of Energy. SNG shares have gained 56% since the beginning of the year, on the back of trades worth 460 million lei, according to BVB data.

The company reported a net profit of 951 million lei in the first quarter of 2025, down 24.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenue reached 2.38 billion lei, up 4.7% compared to Q1/2024.