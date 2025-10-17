The completion of the four tunnels between Racoş and Homorod, respectively Racoş and Ormeniş, on subsection 2 Apaţa – Caţa of the Braşov – Sighişoara railway section, is estimated for December 2026, the constructor Aktor announced on Thursday, in a press release.

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Ciprian Constantin Șerban, and the CFR SA General Director, Ion Simu-Alexandru, visited on Wednesday, October 15, the Homorod portal, part of Subsection 2: Apața–Cața of the Brașov–Sighișoara railway section.

Following his visit to Mureni, within Subsection 3 of the same section, the Minister and the CFR SA General Director continued to the Homorod portal in Subsection 2, where they observed the progress of TBMs Alexandra and Konstantina, which are boring two twin tunnels, each 5.1 km long, between Racoș and Homorod. Alongside them, two other TBMs, Eleni and Varvara, are boring another pair of twin tunnels, each 6.9 km long, between Racoș and Ormeniș.

During the visit, the officials discussed with the project team about the ongoing works, the next execution phases, and the measures implemented to maintain the highest quality standards. Mr. Ciprian Șerban emphasized the strategic importance of this section, which will enable the completion of one of the most complex railway infrastructure segments in Romania, and highlighted the need for continued cooperation between the contractor, consultant, and beneficiary to achieve all objectives. The Minister also praised the high level of mobilization on site and the use of modern technologies, including the four simultaneously operating TBM machines, which is a first for railway projects in Romania.

The largest TBMs ever used in Romania have surpassed 5,100 meters of excavated tunnel, with TBM 1 (Eleni) currently leading progress at over 2,500 meters completed.

With an average boring speed of approximately 10 meters per day, the completion of all four tunnels is estimated for December 2026.

Subsection 2 Apața-Cața is part of the Brașov-Simeria railway line rehabilitation project, part of the Rhine-Danube Corridor, for traffic at a maximum speed of 160 km/h, Brașov-Sighișoara section. The project is co-financed by the European Union, and the contract was signed by the National Railway Company (CFR SA) with the RailWorks association (AKTOR SA – Alstom Transport SA – Compania Arcada).