Raluca Mihăescu to lead new ibis Bucharest Politehnica hotel

Accor has announced the appointment of Raluca Mihăescu as General Manager of ibis Bucharest Politehnica, which is set to be open in autumn this year. Raluca will be in charge of building the team of new hotel to provide memorable experiences for the guests during their stay.

Since 2018, Raluca Mihaescu held the position of General Manager at ibis Palatul Parlamentului. Her strong dedication to the group and ibis brand is proven by over 15 years of experience in Accor. Mihaescu’s career started in 2004 as a Director of Sales & Marketing for ibis Gara de Nord. A year later, she took over in ibis Palatul Parlamentului and Ibis Constanta and, in 2009, ibis Sibiu. Few years after, in 2017, she got the opportunity to take the position of Interim General Manager for Mercure Bucharest City Center, prior to managing ibis Palatul Parlamentului, till the end of June 2020. Now, she awaits the challenges coming with new ibis hotel opening this fall in Bucharest.

“Promising Romanian market does not slow down with new hotels coming this year. Being a part of that change by creating and coordinating a team full of talents working at upcoming ibis Politehnica is a challenge I am very excited for. I love to enjoy every moment and to find a sparkle in little things. That is why I want to build a team that is able to bring smiles to our guests – not just to their faces, but to their hearts too”,” says Raluca Mihăescu, General Manager ibis Bucharest Politehnica.

The new ibis Bucharest Politehnica will offer 160 rooms, restaurant, bar, conference facilities as well as own parking on site. The hotel is about to open in Q4 2020, as one of Accor’s 7 openings coming to Romania this year, along with 10 more properties to start operating to 2023. Upon its arrival to the market, the hotel will comply with all the safety standards and regulations required to prevent spreading COVID-19. Accor has committed to the safety of guests, employees and partners by implementing ALLSAFE label, ensuring elevated hygiene and cleanliness protocols are met in the hotels. All Accor units in Romania will be certified with the label starting from July.