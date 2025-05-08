Randstad Romania Appoints New Country Manager

Randstad talent company, announces the appointment of Dagmara Chudzińska-Matysiak as the new Country Manager of Randstad Romania, effective May 2025. This marks a new phase in the evolution of the local business toward delivering specialized, digital-first talent solutions aligned with local environment needs and global strategy.

Dagmara brings over two decades of experience at Randstad Poland, where she began her career in 2001, in a front-office role that laid the foundation of her impressive career. Over the last 24 years, she has held progressively responsible roles, including managerial positions since 2005, equipping her with extensive expertise in business development, key account management, profit and loss management, and developing regional strategies aligned with global priorities. Most recently, as Regional Director, she was instrumental in consolidating the business.

„With Randstad Romania entering a new strategic phase, I’m excited to lead the organization at a time of profound change in the world of work,” said Dagmara Chudzińska-Matysiak. „We prioritize advanced expertise in key industries, equitable access to opportunities, and innovation through technology. These are our solutions to help employers overcome talent shortages, while empowering professionals to build resilient, future-proof careers. In doing so, we contribute to a more agile, inclusive, and competitive Romanian economy.”

Dagmara holds a degree in Dutch Philology and has furthered her education through executive programs at INSEAD France (Senior Executive Programme) and the London Business School (Leading Transformation in the Digital Age). Her appointment underscores Randstad’s commitment to nurturing and promoting internal talent who embody the company’s core values.​

Randstad Romania has a team of over 100 professionals, a database with more than 100,000 validated candidates, delivering over 4,200 hires annually to more than 450 clients across the country.