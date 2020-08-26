RC Europe opens its third NEST retail park in Romania, located in Oradea

The Czech real estate developer and management company RC Europe inaugurated on 27th of August the third retail park of the group in Romania, with a total investment of 9 million euro. The retail park is under the brand NEST and located in Oradea, occupying approximately 6,500 sq m GLA. CEE Estate Management was the consultant for RC Europe in the land transaction and leasing process of NEST retail park Oradea project. Construction works on the NEST retail park Oradea started in October 2019.

NEST retail park Oradea is on Calea Borșului in the northern part of the city in the proximity of Lidl and Kaufland, and benefits from excellent visibility and access from the city center. NEST Oradea provides a generous parking lot with 200 places and accommodates 13 retail stores of local and international brands, including JYSK, Martes Sport, Sportisimo, CCC, ZOO Center, KIK, PEPCO, dm-drogerie markt, and Zoomania.

NEST Oradea is the second retail park project RC Europe delivered in 2020, following the opening of Nest Miercurea Ciuc in May. The first NEST retail park project opened in Romania was in Dorohoi, in 2017. Besides Romania, the company operates two NEST retail parks in Serbia, where it also plans to develop new projects in 2020.

“We are very happy to announce the inauguration of the NEST in Oradea following the opening of Nest Miercurea Ciuc, earlier this year. We believe in the potential of retail park developments and NEST Oradea’s opening confirms our shareholder’s continuous trust in Romania. NEST retail park will offer a good diversity through its tenant mix for the people of Oradea and we are thankful to the local authorities for their support and our tenants for their trust in these difficult times”, says Andrei Rati, Country Manager of RC Europe in Romania.