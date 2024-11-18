NUSCO, a player in the local real estate market, will list bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

NUSCO’s shareholders approved earlier this month the realization of the first project on the Romanian capital market and the start of the relationship with the local investment public, and the authorized advisor, BRK Financial Group, is in charge of the intermediary of the offering. “After 27 years of presence on the Romanian market and after many successful flagship projects, we have decided to move to a new stage from an investment point of view. Given that our products have been and are very secure, we consider it appropriate in our solid evolution to list our first bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange”, states Michele Nusco – CEO – NUSCO.

This decision marks the company’s debut in investor relations and thus encourages both commercial and institutional investors to make an investment in a financial product backed by real estate assets and with a pre-determined yield and maturity. “In this way, an investor can invest in an affordable financial product in terms of value, with real estate exposure and a yield for the national currency that is significantly higher than the inflation rate,” according to Laurențiu Irimia – Corporate Manager – BRK Financial Group.

The project envisages the realization of financing through the issuance of guaranteed bonds, which will be subject to admission to trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. “We are glad that the developer NUSCO will also be present on the capital market, especially due to the fact that it is a relevant representative of the real estate industry in Romania and enjoys recognition for the quality of the projects it has realized,” adds Irimia.

This transaction represents NUSCO’s first step in the Romanian capital market as part of the company’s strategy to develop and diversify its sources of financing and strengthen its relationship with local investors. “We also believe that the real estate sector in Romania should be better represented in the Romanian capital market through the presence of a larger number of companies on the Bucharest Stock Exchange,” explains the representative of BRK Financial Group. According to him, local investors can thus diversify their investments, complementing their real estate investments with those on the capital market and having the option to invest in several companies.