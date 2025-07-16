The total volume invested in income-producing real estate assets – office, retail, logistics and industrial spaces and hotels – in Romania reached approximately €391 million in the first half of 2025, corresponding to a slight decrease of 6.5% compared to the same period in 2024 (€418 million). However, the first semester of 2025 is ranked as the second best-performing H1 in the last 12 years, being 30% above the average of the first semesters of the analyzed period.

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox was involved in three of the largest transactions concluded this year, with a combined value of €160 million, representing over 40% of the total volume.

These included the sale of a portfolio of 7 strip malls in Slobozia, Focsani, Ramnicu Sarat, Sebes, Fagaras, Targu Secuiesc, and Gheorgheni, of the Focsani Mall and of the largest part of the IRIDE Business Park in Bucharest, cosisting 17 mixed-use buildings (offices, storage, light production) on a 128,000 sqm plot near the Pipera metro station.

Cristi Moga, Head of Capital Markets at Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: “The results from the first half of the year confirm the renewed interest from foreign investors in the local real estate market, who contributed over 70% of the transaction volume. The outlook for the second half remains positive, considering ongoing transactions and the historical trend of stronger H2 activity. We expect a total investment volume between €800 million and €1 billion for the full year.”

In terms of asset class, the highest volume registered in H1 2025 pertained to retail segment (€163 million, 42% of total), followed by office properties (€126 million, 32%) and mixed-use projects (€55 million,14%).

The office segment showed a strong rebound, increasing its share from 5% in H1 2024 to nearly one-third of the total in the first half of 2025. This was driven by improved office space utilization and a slight drop in vacancy rates.

The investors from United Kingdom with transactions concluded of €148 million (38% of total), form Romania with €105 million (27%) and Hungary with €52 million (13%) were the most active in the market in the analyzed period.