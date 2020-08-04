Delivery company expands in Romania by leasing logistics space in Tunari

The delivery company Sameday continues its expansion in Romania by leasing a space with an area of ​​approximately 1,200 square meters in Tunari, near Bucharest, a transaction intermediated by the industrial department of Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

The industrial and logistics market was the most resilient in the first half of the year, when companies rented space with an area of ​​almost 300,000 square meters, in the context of a growing demand from online and traditional retailers to establish distribution centers in locations that allow faster deliveries to clients and stores.

Andrei Brînzea, Land & Industrial Partner, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: “The challenge was to deliver for our client a space with easy access to Bucharest, that would meet the necessary flow requirments of delivery services and a large number of parking lots. We identified a property with unique features, while presenting other options in parallel, and the client chose the Badsi property in Tunari, therfore being the only tenant in a location ideal for his activity.”

The logistics market in Bucharest consists of projects with an area of ​​over 2 million square meters and is largely concentrated in the western part of the city, at the entrance on the Bucharest – Pitesti A1 highway, where there is about 70 % of the existing stock. As the infrastructure improved on the northern half of the ring road, both developers and tenants started to migrate to the North-West and North areas, which benefit of less difficult access roads towards the interior of the city.

In the first half of the year, the transactions volume reached approximately 127,000 square meters in Bucharest, increasing by 32% compared to the same period of 2019. About 90% of this demand came from the Retail (traditional and online), Distribution, Logistics and FMCG sectors, which had to optimize their distribution and supply chains to adapt to a high volatility demand.

Sameday has entered the Romanian delivery market over 13 years ago.