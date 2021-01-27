Eli Park 3, a new logistics investment in Buftea Chitila area

Element Industrial announces the start of a new project, in Buftea Chitila area: Eli Park 3 logistics development, with an area of 72,000 square meters, a total investment of 37 million euros. The new logistics park will be built in several phases, the first consisting of a distribution center of 18,500 square meters.

The project is developed in the vicinity of Eli Park 1, on DN7, in an area that will be transformed into a logistics hub near the new ring road of Bucharest – A0. Eli Park 3 is served by several public transportation lines and it is located at a distance of 4 km from Bucharest. The main advantages are the easy access to the north & center of Bucharest and the location in an area with a surplus of labor force (Chitila / Buftea).

Eli Park 3 will be developed according to international class A standards, benefiting from technical specifications such as free storage height of 11.5 meters, one loading bay for each 800 sq. m. of warehouse, generous 35 meters truck court and numerous parking spaces. The minimum rentable area is 2,500 square meters.