Greek Authorities Warn of “Black-Market Airbnb” by Balkan Buyers

The Professional Chamber of Real Estate Brokers of Halkidiki, together with the Central Union of Real Estate Chambers of Greece and the Panhellenic Association of Property Managers, intends to report to the Greek Government the issue of what they consider unfair competition from Romanian and Bulgarian property owners in northern Greece.

It is alleged that Bulgarians who own holiday homes and apartments in the area rent them out en masse during the summer without going through Greek websites or companies, without registering the transactions, and without paying local profit taxes, as required by law, according to Rador Radio Romania.

Greek media describe this as a “black-market Airbnb,” as properties are often rented for short-term vacations to fellow nationals, with listings posted on Bulgarian websites. However, the main source of discontent is even more significant: after January 1, when Bulgaria and Romania joined the Schengen area, there has been a notable increase in property purchases by Bulgarians and Romanians. This trend is most pronounced in Halkidiki, along the coast from Kavala, as well as in Asprovalta and Thessaloniki.

This has led to rising prices, particularly in the Halkidiki peninsula, where this year record prices have been reached—5,000–6,000 euros per square meter, even for properties without direct sea access. Properties closer to the coast cost even more. By comparison, last summer, record prices were 3,500–4,000 euros per square meter, and that was for villas in good locations.

Apartments in Thessaloniki are much cheaper. Even in the city center, small apartments of 50–60 square meters sell for up to 80,000–90,000 euros. The price increases along the coast upset Greek buyers, as holiday homes are becoming unaffordable for locals.

The most recent report on the number of Bulgarians owning property in Greece, provided by the National Revenue Agency for the newspaper 24 Hours, showed 3,152 individuals as of December 31, 2024. However, these are only those who officially declared their ownership. The number of Bulgarians purchasing property in Greece has risen by 48% over the past two years and is expected to increase sharply again this year.