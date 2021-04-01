Homing Properties concludes Triana project

Homing Properties, a company operating on the residential boutique project market, announced the completion of the Triana residential complex in the Pipera area, the second project the developer is delivering in the past two years, after completing Trastevere last year.

Consisting of 53 apartments, the complex has many facilities such as its own underground parking, gym, children’s play area, 2 swimming pools and a 500 sqm common garden.

Located between the American School and Olga Gudynn International School, the project is designed for families with children. So, a third of the apartments start at 170 square meters in size, with private gardens on the ground floor or extensive terraces. In addition, the apartments on the top level have an internal staircase and roof access, each of them having its own 200 sqm garden overlooking the Baneasa forest, as well as the city.

The residential complex covers an area of about 2,700 sqm and the value of the investment amounts to about 8.5 million euros. Work on the Triana project started in 2019 and 75% of the apartments are sold.

“The pandemic has significantly altered the preferences of buyers in the housing market. Apartments with large terraces, or with their own garden, are the most sought after, as they offer owners the opportunity to relax outdoors in the privacy of their personal home. Currently, we have for sale several special apartments with terrace and roof garden, which has an area of 200 sqm. We are an agile company and we quickly adapt to customer requirements, and Triana is a reference project in the northern residential area segment, which has been designed 100% in line with market trends,” says Tomás Manjón, one of the founders of Homing Properties.

Most Homing Properties customers are between 35-45 years old, earning above average and being adopters of an organized lifestyle. Proximity to top educational institutions and shopping centres in the north of the city, as well as proximity to DN1, is important to them.

Homing Properties also has 2 residential complexes in Bucharest in its portfolio. Trastevere, also located in the north of the capital, includes 48 apartments and was completed in 2019 following an investment of 6 million euros. This year, the company will begin construction of a residential project in the city center, in Gradina Icoanei area, which will have 45 apartments and involves an investment of 10 million euros.

“We aim for 2021 to strengthen our position in the top residential market and we will focus on increasing our portfolio of special projects, developed in line with current market demand, in unique locations in Bucharest. Our studies show us that in the coming years Romanians will want to purchase apartments with generous spaces and green areas, in the context that work from home trend, partially or totally, will still be visible in the local market,” explains Tomás Manjón.

The real estate development company Homing Properties was created by 3 Spanish entrepreneurs, Tomás Manjón, Diego Stuyck and David Tortosa. They also own the construction company Mantor in Romania. In total, the two companies have a combined turnover of about 12 million euros and 60 employees.