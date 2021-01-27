New warehouse for Boutique Mall within CTPark Bucharest North

Dunwell has secured the relocation of Boutique Mall in a new warehouse of 3.700 sqm within CTPark Bucharest North.

Boutique Mall, one of the largest online retailers of casual and luxury footwear and clothing in our country, relocates its logistics from downtown to North Bucharest, in an A class warehouse, developed by CTP, the transaction being brokered by Dunwell Industrial.

According to Bogdan Chiruță – owner Boutique Mall: „The online commerce has known a great development recently, which also applies to our activity. Thus, our need for a more generous warehouse, from where we can promptly respond to our clients’ requests. A fast delivery and our vast portfolio are two of the advantages that we care about in relation with our clients. Dunwell has very well understood our functioning ways and came with the best proposal for this relocation. Following an investment of more than 600,000 EUR, we will benefit from a total usable storage space of over 10,000 sqm, which will provide us with the necessary space for the next 3-5 years.”

CTPark Bucharest North is an industrial park that CTP has developed in Stefanesti at the end of last year. Strategically located on the 4 lanes ring-road, the park offers personalized solutions for several types of companies, from industries such as e-commerce, production, automotive or controlled temperature spaces. CTPark Bucharest North will have a total operational area of 116.000 sqm out of which the first 21.000 sqm have already been delivered within the project’s first phase. CTP will finalise all constructions by the end of 2021.

Andrei Koszti, Regional Commercial Manager CTP, states: „We are very happy to welcome our new partners from Boutique Mall in our park. CTPark Bucharest North offers to our clients advantages such as: a good connection with all main entrances in the city, minimal operational costs and optimal conditions for their activities.”

Radu Ciobanu, Senior Broker Dunwell, who has managed the transaction, says that: „We have found for Boutique Mall the best solution for extension and relocation. We appreciate CTP’s availability to customise the space according to the client’s requests. We have a longstanding business relationship with CTP and we are glad to have setup this new beginning for Boutique Mall.”

According to Dunwell, against all fears, pessimistic forecasts and slowed workload, 2020 was even better than 2019 as regards the leased industrial spaces. To be more precise, with 37.93% better (654.904 sqm vs. 474.800 sqm). Most of the contracts were signed for Bucharest, followed by Timisoara and las year’s surprise, Craiova, either for new leases, relocations/renegotiation or temporary leases.

The top industries regarding the rented surfaces were FMCG – 38% of the market share (boosted last year by the growth of online commerce), logistics (15% of the transactions) and retail (13% of all rented surfaces). Production and pharma follow in line.