Stejarii Collection opens for visitors as of July 16

Țiriac Imobiliare officially announces the launch of the availability for visits of the newest luxury residential project: Stejarii Collection. The new residential compound is the extension of the famous Stejarii Clubul Rezidential and it will be accessible to customers interested in renting exclusive apartments starting on July 16, based on prior appointments.

Stejarii Collection complex offers future tenants no less than 198 apartments with 2, to 5 rooms and areas between 95 and 200 sqm, providing an unique residential experience in Bucharest.

During the pre-scheduled visit, customers receive detailed information about Stejarii concept through a personalized tour and they can interact with the highest level facilities offered by the Stejarii Collection apartments.

Customers also have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the many dedicated benefits and privileges that the residential project brings in terms of living and lifestyle in the heart of Baneasa forest: safety and security 24/7, privacy and discretion for tenants, priority access to the Stejarii Country Club located in the immediate vicinity of the house, extensive green spaces arranged on half of the surface of the complex, land access exclusively for pedestrians, 437 underground parking spaces, concierge services and much more.

“The Stejarii residential club proposed a new vision of the exclusive needs of top clients and launched the concept of long-term residential rentals in Romania. With the launch of Stejarii Collection project, we take a step forward to maintain our leading position in residential standards, for decades to come. We rely once again on the unmatched quality of construction, associated with services designed, developed and implemented by the largest international agencies. We constantly monitor the level of satisfaction of our tenants to ensure the highest residential standards. Stejarii is not a simple real estate project. It is the place where I spend my local stays, my favorite complex in Romania and the oasis for a top international community in Bucharest”, declared Ion Țiriac.

Those who want to interact with the Stejarii Collection project before the on-site visits start can do so by accessing the VR tour online.